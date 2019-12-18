New EU fisheries deal aims to ‘protect future of fishing industry’

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said a new European fisheries deal will be worth €275 million to the sector and will “protect the future of the fishing industry”.

The deal, which was struck overnight in Brussels following two days of negotiations at the EU council of fisheries ministers, will see increased quotas for a number of stocks important to Irish fisheries, including mackerel, haddock and monkfish.

However, the Irish quota for prawns has been reduced by 15 per cent due to warnings over the decline in stock density in some areas. The council also agreed on the introduction of “significant additional safeguards” to rebuild Celtic Sea stocks of species such as cod and whiting, which are “in very poor shape”.

Michael Creed says he is “satisfied that I have achieved my twin aims coming into this fisheries council, which were to continue the progress we have made on improving sustainability and to protect key fisheries on which our coastal communities depend”.

Policy

The Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) had set a deadline of this year to end overfishing by setting total allowable catches in accordance with scentific advice. The aim is to set quoatas at levels that ensure long-term sustainability for fish stocks. The council, Mr Creed said, agreed quotas for 47 stocks of interest to Ireland, with quotas for 32 of these stocks set at or below the scientific advice where available.

For four stocks of interest to Ireland, where the advice was for no fishing, Mr Creed said restrictive quotas had been set. Very small quotas were set for three depleted herring stocks, and precautionary quotas were set for eight other stocks.

Securing the rebuilding measures on the Celtic Sea stocks was among the most difficult aspects of the negotiations, Mr Creed said. “Council agreed measures that will deliver the necessary protections for cod and whiting while still allowing vessels to continue fishing in a sustainable way.”

These measures were trialled by our experts in Bord Iascaigh Mhara and the Marine Institute, working closely with our fishing fleet. By taking these necessary steps now, we can rebuild the stocks in our Celtic Sea fisheries and avoid the need for closures,” he said.