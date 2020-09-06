New draft guidelines for ‘wet pubs’ almost identical to those for pubs serving food

New guidelines for the operation of so-called “wet pubs” contain few if any new restrictions on their operation, compared to pubs serving food.

The guidelines, which have been seen by The Irish Times, stipulate that physical distancing can be relaxed to one metre in a controlled environment, but that pre-booking and time limited slots will not be required if a physical distance of two metres can be maintained.

A draft copy of the advice shows that customers must leave a wet pub by 11.30pm, meaning late bars and nightclubs will still likely remain closed even if a wider operation of pubs without food is permitted by the Government.

There are extensive rules included on cleaning and disinfection, as well as advice on limiting interactions within a pub and the use of electronic menus, phone apps and menu boards as an alternative to the use of drinks menus.

Outside smoking area capacity must be reviewed and altered if necessary, with the amount of seating reduced to ensure “appropriate physical distancing measures”, while customers “must remain seated and order from their seat”.

In order to facilitate contact tracing, the name and telephone number of one person from a group must be taken and kept for 28 days. Meanwhile, straws must be individually wrapped, and strict guidelines are in place for the preparation of fruit garnishes used in drinks.

Customers must be able to enter and exit through separate doors, where possible, with doors propped open if fire regulations allow. Online reservation options are encouraged, “as not only will this communicate new procedures and practices, but it will also limit the requirement for queueing”.

The Government expects to reopen all pubs by the middle of the month, amid ongoing criticism from vintners’ groups over the impact of the forced closure of wet pubs on the trade.

Pubs groups gave a guarded welcome to the draft guidelines. Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, said there should be a level playing field between regulations governing wet pubs and those that serve food.

“We’re very clear on one thing; there has been enough government-sponsored apartheid on pubs,” he said. He said the sector had been “led up the garden path” on reopening dates on three occasions, and emphasised that they should be allowed open as soon as possible.

Donal O’Keeffe, the chief executive of the Licensed Vintners’ Association, said the new guidelines still represented a “huge restriction” on normal ways of doing business. “Not being able to use the bar is a very significant restriction for wet pubs and having table service only changes the dynamic.”

He raised concerns about the costs of compliance against a backdrop of greatly reduced turnover in pubs that do reopen, and said he felt further financial supports for the sector would be “inevitable”.