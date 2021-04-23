New Covid-19 walk-in test centres opening this weekend

New walk-in Covid-19 test centres are being opened across the country this weekend.

One will open in the Mayflower Community Centre, Drumshambo, Co Leitrim on Friday and will be followed by a test centre at the offices of the Irish Wheelchair Association in the Glebe, Dublin Road, Tuam, Co Galway from Monday morning.

Walk-in testing will also be available over the coming days at the static testing sites in Letterkenny, Co Donegal; Castlerea, Co Roscommon; Nenagh, Co Tipperary and Kilcohan, Co Waterford.

Walk-in testing has been available in the testing centres in Mullingar, Co Westmeath; Tralee, Co Kerry and Dunmanway, Co Cork since earlier this week, and this will continue into next week.

The walk-in centres, which are for asymptomatic people who want a Covid-19 test, have been opening around the country at different sites since late March.

The service will operate alongside the testing service for those who are symptomatic or close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19 and who are referred for a Covid-19 test by their GP.

Walk-in Covid-19 testing in existing sites in Coolock, Mulhuddart and the Liberties in Dublin will continue over the coming days also, the HSE said.

The Coolock centre in the Parnells GAA club will remain open until Sunday. The Mulhuddart walk-in test centre will also remain open for the same period.

The Liberties test centre located in St Catherine’s Community Sports Centre Marrowbone Lane will have its opening period extended and remain open until Thursday, April 29th from 11am to 7pm.

HSE national lead for testing and tracing Niamh O’Beirne said the walk-in test centres help to better understand the nature of transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

“As of Thursday evening over 40,000 people have had a Covid-19 test in one of our walk-in centres.

“The overall positivity rate to date is 3.3 per cent which equates to 1,261 people testing positive for Covid-19 as a result of getting a test in one of the HSE’s walk-in test centres,” she said.

“This programme of targeted testing of asymptomatic people across many communities has meant that those who have tested positive for Covid-19 can take the necessary actions to protect those around them,” she added.

The test centres are:

Wicklow - Killadreenan Community Testing Centre (Eircode:A63 CD30) open for walk-in appointments from Friday, April 23rd for seven days from 10am to 5pm.

Waterford - Kilcohan Test Centre, Kilcohan (Eircode: X91 EY73) open for walk in appointments from Saturday April 24th for seven days from 10am to 6pm.

Donegal -St Conal’s, Letterkenny, Co Donegal (Eircode: F92 TD92) open for walk-in appointments from Saturday April 24th for seven days from 9.30am to 6pm.

Roscommon - Castlerea Fire Station, Castlerea, Co Roscommon (Eircode F45 PX 84) open for walk-in appointments from Tuesday April 27th for seven days from 10am to 5.30pm.

Tipperary - Former Castlebrand Factory, Tyone, Nenagh (Eircode: E45 TY04) opens for walk-in appointments from Tuesday April 27th for seven days from 8.30am to 6.30pm.

Walk-in testing is already taking place at the following static test centres and this will continue as follows:

Cork - Randal Óg GAA Club, Dunmanway (Eircode- P47 YC58)- to remain open until Tuesday April 27th from 9am to 5pm.

Westmeath - St Lomans Campus, Delvin Road, Mullingar (Eircode: N91 X363) to remain open until Tuesday April 27th from 9am to 5pm.

Kerry - Ballymullen Barracks, Ballymullen, Tralee (Eircode: V92 C996) to remain open until Tuesday April 27th from 9am to 5pm.