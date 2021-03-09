Nearly half of inspections of meat plants found breaches of employment law

Nearly half of all inspections of meat processing plants over recent years detected breaches of employment law to some extent, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has told an Oireachtas committee.

The department said the issues uncovered included inadequate records, working time, pay and employment permit issues.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said on foot of inspections almost €184,000 in outstanding wages were recovered.

The department said that between 2015 and 2020 a total of 61 inspections of meat processing plants had been carried out by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

It said that 28 inspections or 46 per cent had detected breaches of employment law to some extent.

The answers were provided by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment to Sinn Féin spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly, who had raised the issue at a recent meeting of the Oireachtas committee on proposed changes to the work permit system.

Ms O’Reilly told the committee on Tuesday that the figures produced by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment on foot of her questions were “shocking”.

“The revelation that nearly half of the WRC inspections found breaches of employment law is shocking but not surprising. There is a need to get serious about regulating the meat processing industry and yet there seems to be no appetite for Government to do what is necessary,” she said.

“I shudder to think what these workers are enduring when the inspectors leave and the spotlight shines elsewhere.”

