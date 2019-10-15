Nearly 590 patients waiting for a hospital bed, nurses say

There are nearly 590 patients deemed to require admission to hospital waiting in emergency departments or on wards for a bed, nurses have said.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said the worst affected hospital was University Hospital Limerick where 80 patients were queueing for a bed.

The INMO said overall there were 587 admitted patients waiting for beds on Tuesday morning.

It said 430 were waiting in emergency departments while 157 were in wards elsewhere in a hospital waiting for a bed.

The INMO said there were 50 patients waiting for a bed at Cork University Hospital at 48 at University Hospital Galway.

Earlier this month Taoiseach Leo Varadkar apologised to patients and staff affected by hospital overcrowding when the numbers waiting for a bed reached 610.

The INMO said on Tuesday that there were 34 patients waiting for a bed at South Tipperary General Hospital, 34 at St Vincent’s St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin and 30 at Tallaght University Hospital.

The INMO said there were four children on trolleys waiting for a bed at Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin and three at Temple St University Hospital.

The University of Limerick Hospitals Group on Tuesday urged the public “to consider all care options before attending the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick. It said it was “crucial that the emergency department be kept for emergencies only”.

It said the hospital was managing a high volume of patients that had arisen due to a busy two to three day period in the emergency department.

“We apologise to those patients who are experiencing lengthy waits for beds, and we would like to reassure them, and their families, that we are working to alleviate the situation. We are appropriately transferring patients to other hospitals in our group and are working with the MidWest Community Healthcare to access appropriate beds within the community.”

“All patients are receiving expert medical care and every effort is being made to make their stay as comfortable as possible.”

“Meanwhile, we urge people to consider all available care options and not attend the ED at UHL unless absolutely necessary. It is crucial that the ED be kept for emergencies only.”

“People may attend a GP or out-of-hours GP service for referral to an assessment unit the following day if required. Local injury units are open at Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals (8am-8pm every day) and St John’s Hospital (8am-6pm, Monday to Friday) for treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.”

“If you are seriously injured or ill, or are worried that your life is at risk, the emergency department will assess and treat you as a priority.”