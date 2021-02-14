Nearly 5,000 healthcare workers to be vaccinated this weekend

Almost 5,000 Covid-19 vaccines are being administered to doctors and practice nurses at mass vaccination centres across the country this weekend.

The Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are being given at centres in Dublin, Portlaoise and Galway, where 1,800 GPs and nurses were expected to receive their second dose on Saturday with a further 3,000 expected to be vaccinated on Sunday.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged the public to keep their guard up and “protect the hard won progress as those vaccines are rolled out”.

Mr Martin said: “The recent spike in cases has pushed our frontline healthcare workers to the limit. But they have persevered.

Six medical officers were deployed to the centres in Galway, Dublin and Laois to assist with the mass vaccination of GPs.

Another two were deployed to assist with vaccinations in nursing homes in Dublin and Kildare.

About 72,000 people aged over 85 and living in the community will be invited by their local GP to receive their vaccine over the coming weeks. GPs’ surgeries are taking charge of the administration and will notify patients of their vaccine appointments. Vaccines are due to arrive at GP clinics and vaccination centres from Monday.

Saturday saw 66 further deaths related to Covid-19, the Department of Health said. There were also an additional 1,078 confirmed cases of the disease notified in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 3,931 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 on Saturday was 898 while 171 Covid-19 patients were in intensive care units. – PA