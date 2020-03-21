Naval vessel to become coronavirus testing centre

An Irish naval vessel is being transformed into a coronavirus testing centre.

The LÉ Samuel Beckett is berthed at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay on the Liffey in Dublin city centre.

Army engineers provided power and lighting for the vessel, while others erected tents along the quayside close to the Central Bank.

It is part of a major effort by the Defence Forces to support the health service’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Defence forces tents have been set up alongside the LÉ Samuel Beckett in Dublin ahead of it becoming a testing centre for Covid-19. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Defence forces tents opposite the Central Bank on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

On Friday, President Michael D Higgins signed into law emergency health legislation giving the power to impose detention and other measures.

Under the new law, the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill 2020, the authorities can order people to stay indoors, close down non-essential businesses, cancel events and have the ability to impose targeted restrictions on specific areas of the country.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people in the Republic have now been tested for the virus.

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer with the HSE, said it was “focused completely” on identifying cases and contacts and isolating patients.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 102 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland. There are now 785 confirmed cases. - PA