Naval Service resumes rescue operation for trawler off Cork coast

The Irish Naval Service hopes to get a tow aboard a trawler stranded off the Cork coast with a crew of seven on board on Saturday morning.

The Wexford-registered trawler, Ellie Adhamh, lost power early on Friday morning 130km off the Bull Rock in west Cork while returning from a prawn fishing trip in the Porcupine Bank.

A major rescue operation was launched involving the Irish Coast Guard and the Naval Service and co-ordinated by the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre at Valentia Island.

Force 4 westerly winds were whipping up big seas and a plan by a Bere Island tug, to go to assist the fishing vessel had to be abandoned after it was damaged by a large wave.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 from Shannon was then tasked to assist and proceeded to the scene but the captain and his crew opted to remain on the stricken fishing vessel.

The LE George Bernard Shaw also proceeded to the scene but was unable to get a tow aboard on Friday night and remained on standby to assist the fishing vessel during a rough night.

But the Irish Coast Guard have confirmed that weather conditions have improved and the ship will try again.

The Ellie Adhamh is about 80km out of Castletownbere and the plan is to bring back it into Castletownbere later on Saturday.

“The weather has improved and there’s a window of several hours before she turns again so the hope is to get back her into Bantry Bay and the shelter there as soon as possible,” said a source.

Meanwhile Rescue 115, has returned to Castletownbere and is due to bring out two marine pumps to the fishing vessel.

The Ellie Adhamh had been taking on some water in big seas on Friday but its pumps had managed to clear the water from the vessel which was returning to Castletownbere when it lost power.