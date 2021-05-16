‘Nature’s gentleman’: Taoiseach pays tribute to former Cork mayor Tim Falvey

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led tributes to his former Fianna Fáil colleague on Cork City Council and former lord mayor of Cork Tim Falvey who died over the weekend at his home on the outskirts of the city.

“It was with great regret that I learned of the death of my dear friend and former lord mayor of Cork, Tim Falvey. We served together for many years on Cork City Council and Tim was a true son of the north side of the city,” he said.

Mr Martin said the late Mr Falvey, father of Everest-conquering Cork mountaineer, Pat Falvey, was a stalwart of Leeside politics for two decades, representing the North-West ward on what was then Cork Corporation.

“Tim was nature’s gentleman, always friendly with a happy disposition. He was practical and always willing to find solutions to difficult issues,” said Mr Martin who served with the late Mr Falvey when he joined Cork Corporation in 1985.

“Tim’s death comes only a few short months after his beloved wife, Bina, passed away, someone who did so much charitable work in the city,” said Mr Martin as he extended his sympathy to Mr Falvey’s family and friends.

A successful builder, the late Mr Falvey (87) served as lord mayor of Cork in 1994 and 1995.

Current Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, spoke of his sadness at hearing of his predecessor’s death on Saturday morning.

“Tim was a successful northside businessman and will be remembered for his deep love of his native city, his dedication to his wife, Bina, and family, and his commitment and loyalty to his community.

“On my own behalf, on behalf of my fellow and former city councillors and on behalf of the staff of Cork City Council, I would like to express my sympathy and condolences to his family at this sad time.”

Mr Kavanagh said that Cork City Council will open an online book of condolences at 10am on Monday at corkcity.ie, while the national flag will fly at half mast at Cork City Hall until his funeral on Tuesday.

Fine Gael’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney also extended his sympathies. “My condolences to the family and friends of Tim Falvey. He’ll be missed and remembered by so many across Cork,” he tweeted.

‘Amazing legacy’

Mr Falvey’s son, Pat, confirmed the news on Instagram that his father had died, revealing that he had experienced a short illness and died at his home in Clogheen with his family by his bedside.

“We mourn Dad’s death, but we also celebrate his amazing and eventful 87-year life as a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. As the head of the family, his influence has impacted greatly on four generations of Falveys,” he said.

“Dad has left behind an amazing legacy to us all. It is a legacy of love, unity of family, and the important attributes of integrity and respect. He ingrained in us the power of positivity and optimism, encouraging us to always see the glass half full.

“He also taught us to live life with passion and to have monastic patience, showing us that no matter how bad things are, we have the resilience to fight back,” he said, adding that it had been a privilege for the family to care for him at home.

Mr Falvey also thanked all those who assisted in the care of his father including local general practitioner and former lord mayor of Cork, Dr John Sheehan, community nurse Jo Keane, Daffodil nurses and the Marymount Palliative Care Centre.

Mr Falvey said that it had been a “roller-coaster” period for their family following the death of their beloved mother, Bina, in December of last year. “Our dear parents were inseparable in life and they are surely reunited in heaven,” he said.

The late Mr Falvey, who also served on the board of the Port of Cork, is survived by his sons, Pat, Richard, Paul and Barry, and his daughters, Majella and Abina. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.