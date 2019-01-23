National Gallery evacuated after fire breaks out

The National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin has been evacuated after a fire broke out in a server room.

Dublin Fire Brigade received a call from the gallery, which is located on Merrion Square, at 2.02pm on Wednesday to notify it of the fire.

Three pumps, a turntable ladder and a district officer were dispatched to the scene and arrived at 2.06pm, a spokesman for the fire brigade said.

The fire has since been extinguished but it is understood the building is “full of smoke” and pressure ventilating fans are being utilised by fire officers using breathing apparatus to clear it.

Dublin Fire Brigade said there were no injuries.