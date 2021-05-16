National Cyber Security Centre ‘do not have a dedicated premises’ – Kildare TD

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has a budget of just €5 million, a staff of 25, no dedicated premises and the position of director of the centre has been vacant for a year it has emerged.

Independent TD Cathal Berry said the Defence Forces’ capability is improving but is still “very, very limited”. The former Defence Forces wing commander who has highlighted Ireland’s cyber security weakness a number of times told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that “it’s incredible that they do not have a dedicated premises”.

As the State grapples with the attack on the HSE’s IT system, Dr Berry said the State did not have the capacity to strike back at the hackers because “we have no offensive cyber kit building at all”.

He said the centre was meant to be a multiagency entity with members of An Garda Síochána and Defence Forces embedded in the NCSC but because of the staff retention crisis in the Defence Forces the two seats for them are empty at the moment “and that’s not good enough”.

Dr Berry said this was a criminal attack from a small criminal entity. “If this was full-on military grade state-on-state attack we’d be looking at much more serious consequences downstream.”

Minister of State Jack Chambers said the Commission on the Future of the Defence Forces was considering cyber security.

“The State has to strengthen cyber security,” he said, describing it as “a serious 21st century” for both State and private organisations.

Mr Chambers would not comment on the amount being sought but stressed the State would not pay a ransom.

Sinn Féin enterprise spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly said that under no circumstances should a ransom be paid.

She added people needed assurances from the Government and the HSE about what they were going to do to prevent such an attack as she pointed to a recent RTÉ report that “there are tens of thousands of HSE computers operating off Windows 7”.

The HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said the NCSC was in charge of responding to the attack but the centre would “have to take into account” the views of the HSE if the attack continues for a long period of time.

“Our position is that the longer this goes on from a health service perspective, the greater the risk,” she said.