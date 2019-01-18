National broadcaster pays tribute to Alan McQuillan

RTÉ has paid tribute to its radio presenter Alan McQuillan who it said died suddenly on Wednesday.

McQuillan, who was based at 2FM, was with the broadcaster for almost 20 years.

“Al was truly a radio man,” said his colleague and friend Dave Timpson in a tribute on the RTÉ website.

“He had a very particular and professional approach to everything in his working life. He was beloved of all who knew him. His kindness, warmth and selflessness in dealing with his colleagues was one of his greatest strengths.”

The broadcaster described McQuillan as a “mainstay of RTÉ Radio programming”. And its director of content, Jim Jennings, said he was well known and respected throughout the organisation.

“We will miss him dearly and we send our thoughts and condolences to his family and to his many friends both inside and outside RTÉ,” he said.

McQuillan worked in Radio 1 continuity and was one of the longest-serving voices of weekend music programming on 2FM.

A book of condolences has been opened in the reception of the RTÉ Radio Centre.

Sports presenter Damien O’Meara, who originally worked with McQuillan at FM104, tweeted: “I loved his company. I enjoyed his humour. I valued his friendship. It’s hard to process his passing.”