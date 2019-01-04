Names of Irish couple who won Euromillions jackpot revealed

A couple from Northern Ireland who won the €127 million (£115m) EuroMillions jackpot on New Year’s Day have been named as Frances and Patrick Connolly.

The couple in their 50s from Moira, Co Armagh have become the fourth-biggest UK lottery winners in history and the biggest winners on the island of Ireland after topping Limerick woman Dolores McNamara’s €115 million in 2005.

Mrs Connelly described the win as “overwhelming” and said she had won €3 the previous week

“All the time we’ve been doing the National Lottery I don’t think we’ve got three tenners,” she said at a press conference in Belfast.

“The only thing I ever won was a guess the number of sweets in the jar, and four other people did the same thing. We always said if we ever did win, £4 million or something, there would be four million other winners and we’d get £1. We were chuffed to bits.”

Mr Connolly who bought the winning ticket just hours before the draw was made said it was still sinking in and added that he had had to check multiple websites to cross-reference the numbers to make sure he was reading the ticket correctly.

Industry sources expressed surprise that they had chosen to go public so soon after their big win although jackpot winners from the UK are traditionally more open about their good fortune that winners from the Republic.

In the UK, 15 per cent of lottery winners take the public route compared to just 5 per cent in the Republic.

When it comes to the biggest wins, the percentage who go public in the UK rises to almost 50 per cent.

Of the13 Irish EuroMillions winners since the Republic started taking part in EuroMillions in 2004, just three have gone public and two of those have been syndicates with Ms McNamara the only individual winner to go public.

Syndicate winners are more likely to go public, partly because there are several people so the spotlight isn’t on one and also with a number of people winning it is impossible to keep it quiet.

Chris and Colin Weir of Largs in Ayrshire are the biggest UK lottery winners after banking £161.6 million in a EuroMillions in July 2011.

Explaining why they had decided to share their good fortune with the world, the couple said that had they tried to hide the win, they “would have had to have constructed lies for our nearest and dearest. We don’t want to live like that.”

Fear over how a big win can conceal if they stay private is what drives many people to chose their moment under the glare of the media spotlight with the hope that the interest will eventually pass.

In addition to being harassed by a baying press pack, the other main reason many choose to stay out of the public eye is over fears they will be bombarded with requests for money.

In December of 2017 a euromillions jackpot of €30m was won by a small family syndicate in Malahide Co Dublin and while the winners chose to remain anonymous, a media circus descend on the town for a spell as various newspapers tried to establish exactly who had struck it lucky.

But, ultimately, that circus moved on and the mystery remained unsolved.

“We do love when we have a public winner as it raises a sense of excitement around our games and captures the public imagination,” said Miriam Donohoe, the spokeswomn for the National Lottery in the Republic said.

She said it was not allowed offer any financial inducements to winners to allow their name be publicised and stressed that the “priority is to respect the winners wishes and to protect them and guide them through the claims process. The vast majority of high end National Lottery winners opt not to go public,” she said.