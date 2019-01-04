Names of Irish couple who won Euromillions jackpot revealed

The Co Armagh couple who won the EuroMillions jackpot have been named as Frances and Patrick Connolly.

The pair, who are in their 50s and from the small town of Moira, had been expected to go public.

They won the New Year’s Day lottery draw and spoke to the media about their winnings on Friday at the Culloden Hotel in Holywood, near Belfast.

They won a total of £114,969,775.70 (€127,483,852.86), making them the fourth-biggest UK lottery winners in history.

Northern Ireland has had a history of big wins.

In December 2013, an unemployed woman from Strabane, County Tyrone, won almost £27m in the EuroMillions lottery.

At the time, Margaret Loughrey said that on the day she bought the ticket, she had been to the job market to get an application form for a job with a charity.

In 2004, a cancer patient from Belfast became the biggest ever winner of the UK’s National Lottery.

Iris Jeffrey scooped £20.1m with a ticket she bought on 14 July but only realised she had hit the jackpot the following month after hearing an appeal by lottery organisers Camelot.

In October 2017, an anonymous winner from Spain won €190 million – the maximum jackpot prize.

A couple from the UK won €190 million in 2012, while another anonymous winner from Portugal won €190 million in 2014.

Dolores McNamara remains Ireland’s biggest ever EuroMillions winner, having won €115 million back in 2005.

In the New Year’s Day draw, 10 other players took home £1 million in prize money each.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06. – Additional reporting PA