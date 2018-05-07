Naked man arrested outside Dublin shopping centre

A man has been arrested after walking around naked outside a Dublin shopping centre. The man, who is in his 20s, is due to appear in court later this month charged with public-order offences.

Witnesses said they saw him wandering with his trousers under his arm and at one point apparently urinating on grass outside Laurel Lodge shopping centre, in northwest Dublin. He was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda station at about 2.30pm on Saturday.