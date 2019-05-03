N7 motorway closed in Kildare due to incident

A section of the N7 motorway has been closed due to an incident. Emergency services are at the scene of the incident southbound between junction 8 Johnstown and junction 9 Naas North.

As a result, traffic is heavy on approach with delays stretching back around 7km to junction 5 Athgoe.

#KILDARE Section of N7 CLOSED due to a collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 3, 2019

This incident has now been cleared — Traffic Management Centre (@DCCTraffic) May 3, 2019

Meanwhile in Dublin city centre, a broken-down bus has been removed from College Green.

AA Roadwatch are advising that knock on delays can be expected in the area as the bus had been blocking traffic coming from Dame Street onto Westmoreland Street in the city centre.

Green Line Luas services have resumed between St Stephen’s Green and Dominic which were earlier suspended as the bus had been blocking the tram tracks.