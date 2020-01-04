N24 closed after collision involving van and three motorbikes

The N24 Tipperary- to-Limerick road has been closed both ways following a serious road-traffic collision involving a van and three motorbikes.

The four-vehicle collision occurred at Drombane, New Pallasgreen, Co Limerick.

Munster Regional Communications Centre received a report of the collision at 4.57pm.

Two units attached to Cappamore Fire Station, gardaí, and ambulance services are at the scene.

It is unknown as yet if there have been any serious injuries.

AA Roadwatch stated: “The N24 Tipperary Rd is closed both ways on the Limerick City side of Pallasgreen following a serious collision.

“Gardaí­ are at the scene and diversions are in place.”