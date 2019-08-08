Nóra Quoirin search: local trackers and special forces deployed

Malaysian search-and-rescue teams have been using local trackers and members of special forces in their continued efforts to find missing Franco-Irish 15-year-old Nóra Quoirin.

They are scouring the jungle in Negeri Sembilan for a fifth day as her family said they were “completely overwhelmed” by the support they had received from all over the world.

The Malaysian authorities have been criticised in the past for inaction and even incompetence in the case of a missing foreigner - Malaysian-born Australian citizen Annapuranee Jenkins - but, in the case of Nóra Quoirin’s disappearance, a total of 267 search-and-rescue personnel have been deployed and about twenty people have been interviewed.

Undated handout family photo of Nóra Quoirin (15)

A member of a Malaysian rescue team takes part in the search. Photograph: Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty

Divers have been scouring a nearby river, and drones and a helicopter have been deployed in the search effort. The family expressed their deepest gratitude to the Royal Malaysian Police, the search-and-rescue teams, and the emergency services “for all they have done for us in this difficult time”.

Indigenous Orang Asli are helping to scour the forest in the search for the schoolgirl, and expert trackers from the Senoi Praaq special unit, which is made up mainly of Orang Asli, have been called in to assist.

The Senoi Praaq special forces were created by the British colonial authorities in 1956 as a crack unit to fight communists during the Malayan Emergency and members of the unit are legendary for their tracking skills.

While the Malaysian police continue to say the case of Nóra’s disappearance is officially that of a missing person, and that there is no evidence of foul play, they have said they are ruling nothing out.

Nóra’s relatives say they believe that she has been abducted and insist that she is not someone who would have wandered off alone in the middle of the night.

Initial reports that a window in Nóra’s bedroom was opened have been corrected by the deputy police chief for Negeri Sembilan, Che Zakaria Othman, who has confirmed that it was a window downstairs that was left open, and not the one in the upstairs bedroom occupied by Nóra.

Sniffer dogs have not picked up any trace of Nóra other than in the immediate vicinity of the guest house the Quoirin family booked for a two-week holiday.

The Star in Malaysia reported in an exclusive on Thursday that the total number of people reported lost in the Malaysian jungle so far this year is significantly higher than in each of the past three years.

Hundreds missing

Fire-and-Rescue Department operations division director, Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin, was quoted as saying that, in the first seven months of this year, there were 252 cases of people reported missing in the jungle.

There were 191 cases in 2016, 219 in 2017, and 217 in 2018.

Abdul Wahab said that, in 2018, all the missing persons were found, whereas two of those who went missing this year had not been tracked down.

The case of the disappearance of Annapuranee Jenkins, who went missing in Penang on December 13th, 2017, is still unsolved. Jenkins had taken an Uber and was due to visit her 101-year-old mother in a care home, but got out of the Uber ahead of her destination and has been missing ever since.

Jenkins’ relatives accused the police of inaction. Not even the Uber driver was interviewed, her relatives say, and reported sightings were not investigated.

While foreigners are among those who have disappeared hiking, Malaysia is generally seen as being safe for holidaymakers.

Two of the most well-known cases of disappearance in the Malaysian jungle - that of Swiss environmental activist Bruno Manser, who went missing in Sarawak on the island of Borneo in May 2000 and that of Jim Thompson, a former American intelligence officer turned textile tycoon, remain mysteries.

Thompson went for a walk in the Malaysian jungle in March 1967 and never returned. Despite a massive search, no trace of him was ever found. On March 10, 2005, Manser was legally declared deceased.