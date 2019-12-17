Nóra Quoirin’s parents say there was ‘criminal element to what happened’

The parents of deceased Franco-Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin have maintained there was a “criminal element to what happened”

The 15-year-old girl’s body was found in the Malaysian jungle in August following a 10-day search operation. The girl with special needs went missing from the Dusun rainforest resort where she was on holiday with her family on August 4th.

Speaking to RTE Reporter Jackie Fox, Meabh Quoirin said : “We’ve insisted from the beginning there was a criminal element to what happened.”

“It wouldn’t be out of character, for us it would be impossible physically, mentally to imagine that she could have got any distance at all. For us something very complex happened.”

“We believe that crucial time and evidence was lost in the beginning”

“While a postmortem , when it eventually comes through, my give us answers to what caused Nora’s death. It doesn’t explain any of how she possibly could have got to where she was found and we really believe that that is going to be difficult to get the whole truth.... but it’s important to try,” her mother said.

Early results of a postmortem said she died of starvation and stress after spending a week in the jungle and found no evidence of foul play.

At the time police also said there was no evidence she had been sexually assaulted and there was also no evidence “for the time being” to indicate she was a victim of kidnapping. Pathologists have dated the teenager’s death as two or three days before her body was found.