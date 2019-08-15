Nóra Quoirin probably died of starvation and stress, police say

Police in Malaysia have said Franco-Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin probably died of starvation and stress after spending a week in the jungle.

They said a postmortem on her body found no evidence of foul play.

The 15-year-old girl’s body was found in the Malaysian jungle on Tuesday following a 10-day search operation.

She went missing from the resort where she was staying with her family on August 4th.

Police also said there was no evidence she had been sexually assaulted and there was also no evidence “for the time being” to indicate she was a victim of kidnapping.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusof said pathologists found there was internal bleeding from Nóra’s intestine and she had a perforated duodenal ulcer. The internal bleeding was most likely caused by hunger and stress, he said.

Pathologists have dated the teenager’s death as two or three days before her body was found.

There was no evidence of violence, the police chief said. There were scratches on her legs.

Police had previously said Nóra, whose mother Meabh is from Belfast and whose father Sebastien is French and who was travelling on an Irish passport, was believed to have climbed out of her resort room window.

However, Nóra’s French grandfather has said he believes “someone put” the teenager’s body in the place where she was found.

Sylvain Quoirin told The Irish Times he believes the circumstances surrounding Nóra’s death are a criminal matter.

The ravine where her unclothed body was found, some 2.5km from the rainforest resort where she was staying with her family, had previously been searched a number of times.

“She wasn’t there yet [during previous searches]. Someone put her there, to get rid of her,” Mr Quoirin said.

A reward of 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (about €10,700) had been offered on the day before her body was found. Nóra, her parents and two younger siblings arrived at the Dusun rainforest resort on August 3rd.

Search crews looking for the teenager played her mother’s voice in the dense Malaysian forest near where she disappeared.