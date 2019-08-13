Nóra Quoirin: Body found in search for missing Irish teenager

A body has been found in the search for missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin in the Malaysian jungle, the UK-based Lucy Blackman Trust has confirmed.

The discovery was made on the tenth day of an intensive search of the jungle surrounding the eco-resort where the 15-year-old was on holiday with her family.

“At this time we cannot confirm it is Nóra,” the trust, which has been assisting the Quoirin family, said in a statement. “However, it sadly seems likely.

A police line is seen at an entrance to the Dusun Resort, where 15-year-old Irish girl Nóra Quoirin went missing in Seremban, Malaysia. Photograph:Lim Huey Teng/Reuters

“Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death.

“All at The Lucie Blackman Trust are thinking of the family and continue to support them as they come to terms with this news.

The charity asked reporters to please respect the Quoirin family and not to approach them at this difficult time.

State Police chief Mohammed Yusop said: ‘I can confirm a body has been found in the Betembum mountains. It is not in an accessible place’. He added that forensic examination was needed to determine if it was male or female.

Police lines are seen on the entrance of a road as the search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London is continued, in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Photograph: Fazry Ismail/Reuters

The London-based schoolgirl disappeared from a Malaysian rainforest resort on August 4th. Her family had only checked in to the resort the previous day, intending to stay for a two-week holiday.

Her father discovered that Nóra, who has learning and developmental disabilities, was not in the bedroom she was sharing with her younger siblings.

The teenager, with a Northern Irish mother and French father, was understood to be travelling on an Irish passport. They have lived in London for 20 years.

Nóra’s mother, Meabh Quoirin, said on Monday: “Nóra is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking.

Nóra’s family had offered a reward of 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (about €10,600) for information leading to the girl’s return.

Nearly 350 search-and-rescue personnel had been involved in the effort to find the teenager. Rain made conditions difficult for the search and rescue teams, who on Monday were scouring the Gunung Berembun mountain in hot and humid conditions.

Sebastien Quoirin, and Meabh Quoirin, parents of 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing, speak during a news conference in Seremban, Malaysia. Photograph: Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via REUTERS.

Expert indigenous trackers from the Senoi Praaq special unit and members of the elite 69 Commando unit of the Royal Malaysian Police have been involved in the search and helicopters and drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras have been deployed.