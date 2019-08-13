Nóra Quoirin: Body found in search for missing Irish teenager

Police in Malaysia have confirmed that a body has been found on the 10th day of the search for -Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said: “I can confirm a body has been found in the Berembun mountains. It is not in an accessible place.”

The UK-based Lucy Blackman Trust, which has been assisting the 15-year-old’s family, said in a statement: “At this time we cannot confirm it is Nóra. However, it sadly seems likely.

A police line is seen at an entrance to the Dusun Resort, where 15-year-old Irish girl Nóra Quoirin went missing in Seremban, Malaysia. Photograph:Lim Huey Teng/Reuters

The discovery was made on the tenth day of an intensive search of the jungle surrounding the eco-resort where the girl was on holiday with her family.

“Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death,” it said.

“All at The Lucie Blackman Trust are thinking of the family and continue to support them as they come to terms with this news.

According to local media, Mr Mohamad Mat Yusop said the body of a “female Caucasian” was been found at 1.57pm about two kilometres from the Dusun resort.

Mr Mohamad told reporters that the state’s deputy police chief, Che Zakaria Othman, and police from the forensics immediately went to the area.

The resort is near the town of Seremban, which is about 63 kilometres from the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

The London-based Quoirin family had only checked in to the Dusun resort on August 3rd, intending to stay for a two-week holiday.

Nóra’s father, Sebastien, raised the alert when he discovered that his daughter, who has learning and developmental disabilities, was not in the bedroom she was sharing with her younger siblings. The teenager, with a Northern Irish mother and French father, was travelling on an Irish passport.

Nóra’s mother, Meabh, said on Monday: “Nóra is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking.”

The teenager’s family had offered a reward of 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (about €10,600) for information leading to her return.

Nóra was born with holoprosencephaly, a rare congenital brain malformation resulting from incomplete separation of the right and left hemispheres.

Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters on Saturday that police were very worried about Nóra’s welfare. “We do not know how long she can survive,” he said.

Police lines are seen on the entrance of a road as the search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London is continued, in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Photograph: Fazry Ismail/Reuters

Nearly 350 search-and-rescue personnel had been involved in the effort to find Nóra.

Expert indigenous trackers from the Senoi Praaq special unit and members of the elite 69 Commando unit of the Royal Malaysian Police have been involved in the search and helicopters and drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras were deployed.