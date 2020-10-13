My budget: ‘Disappointed PUP wasn’t restored’

Luke Murphy (19) at home in Carnew village. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Luke Murphy (19) at home in Carnew village. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

 

Luke Murphy qualified last year with a diploma in live sound, lighting and stage production and was earning €1,000 a week before Covid-19 struck, though he needed it since his Dublin rent cost €1,000 month.

Following lockdown, he moved home to Carnew, Co Wicklow, receiving the €350 Pandemic Unemployment Payment. That was cut to €203. After an appeal, it was restored, but then fell again to €250 weekly.

He is disappointed that PUP has not been restored. “It is not enough to pay the bills. I can only survive on it because I have moved back in with my parents,” he said.

“Warehousing” self-employed taxes for a year without penalty is welcome: “It gives us a year to get them paid interest-free, but it doesn’t get rid of the problem.”