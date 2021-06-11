Murphy hits back hard at critics over mother and baby home report

In the depths of the winter of 2009, the then taoiseach, Brian Cowen, rose in the Dáil to give his verdict on the just-published Murphy report which had examined the abuse of children by priests in the Dublin diocese.

Thanking the commission chair, Ms Justice Yvonne Murphy, and her team, Mr Cowen described “their thorough and painstaking work over more than three years and the clear and cogent way in which they presented what they found”.