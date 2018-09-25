Murphy calls Sinn Féin confidence motion a ‘political stunt’

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has dismissed a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in him as “a political stunt’ and accused the party of “playing populist politics”.

The motion, which will be voted on in the Dáil tonight, will not do anything for people in emergency accommodation tonight, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Murphy said he hopes to meet with Cabinet and party colleague Minister of State Catherine Byrne who has refused to clarify if she will support him in the no confidence vote.

In a statement on Twitter, she said that she wants what is best for her community in Dublin South Central.

She said the city needs more housing, but that she is opposed to a proposal to build a large-scale apartment development in Inchicore, which would be the first cost-rental project in the country.

Such a development would put pressure on what is an already fractured community, she claimed.

Mr Murphy told both Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Ms Byrne was a excellent representative for her area and he understood her concerns. He said he hopes that they can come to an understanding.

The Minister said Sinn Féin was blocking houses being built and instead of the motion of no confidence they could have put forward proposals to address the crisis.

“Their time in the Dáil could be better spent. They are political ball kicking.”

He added that he hoped people will not be “pulled in by Sinn Féin’s stunt.

“Sinn Féin are missing an opportunity to do something positive to bring forward proposals.”

Eoin Ó Broin defended his motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister. The motion has value if it puts pressure on the Minster and the Government, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“This Government has failed to provide back up to Local Authorities. Look at the dramatic cuts to Local Authorities, their actions are being undermined by Government policies. CPOs [compulsory purchase orders] can be very expensive to implement.

“The buck stops with the Minister.”

Mr Ó Broin said that Rebuilding Ireland was over-relying on the private sector and that not enough funding is being allocated to Local Authorities for building social housing.

If Fianna Fáil does not support his motion of no confidence in the Minister it means they support “this failed policy”, he said.