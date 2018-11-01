Murder investigation underway as man stabbed in Co Kildare dies

Ronan McGreevy

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man who was stabbed in Kildare on Thursday morning died.

Gardaí were called to the scene at 5.50am to find the man lying on the pavement outside a shop in Duke Street, Athy.

The incident is believed to have occurred after a party in an apartment above one of the shops.

The man, in his 30s, was removed to Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise with serious stab wounds. The scene has been preserved and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the assault.