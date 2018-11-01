Murder investigation underway as man stabbed in Co Kildare dies

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the fatal stabbing of a man in Athy, Co Kildare.

It is understood the 34-year-old father was stabbed four times and died from his injuries after being brought to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He was found on a footpath in front of a clothing shop on the town’s Duke Street by members of the public just before 6am.

A party is believed to have been taking place in an upstairs flat and local sources have indicated the victim may have been passing by when the attack took place, although this has not been confirmed. Local sources have said he was from Nurney, about 16 kilometres outside the town.

The flat remains sealed off as a crime scene. Gardai are also investigating the discovery of a nearby burnt-out car which is believed to have belonged to the deceased.

Both the State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau were called to attend the scene.

The stabbing occurred just hours after a council organised Haloween celebration in the centre of the town.

Local councillor Aoife Breslin described the attack as “absolutely horrific”. She said local CCTV is due to be fitted in parts of the town later this month.

A garda liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man who is thought to have had at least one child.

Gardai have appealed for anybody who may have seen anything unusual in the area at the time to contact the Athy incident room on 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.