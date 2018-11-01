Murder investigation under way as man stabbed in Co Kildare dies

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man who was stabbed in Co Kildare on Thursday morning died.

Gardaí were called to the scene in Duke Street, Athy, at 5.50am to find the man lying on the footpath outside a shop.

The incident is believed to have occurred after a party in an apartment above one of the shops.

The man, in his early 30s, was removed to Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, with multiple stab wounds, but later died.

The scene was preserved and investigations are ongoing.

A partially burnt out car on Woodstock Street in the town has also been linked to the incident.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the assault.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Supt Martin Walker confirmed the man had died of the injuries he had received.

He confirmed a murder investigation had been launched and an incident room set up at the Garda station in Athy.

He added that gardaí had availed of the services of the locum State pathologist and the Garda technical bureau.

He urged anyone who had seen anything of an unusual nature in the vicinity of the murder scene to contact gardaí at the Athy incident room on 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.