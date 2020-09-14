Murder investigation following discovery of man’s body in Dublin

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Kilmainham in Dublin.

The body of a man in his 40s was found on a laneway off Madison Road in the early hours of Monday morning. The identity of the victim is as yet unknown.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at about 1.30am.

The body of the man remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A teenager was arrested. He is being held at Kevin Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí in Kevin Street are appealing to anyone who may have any information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Madison Lane area between the hours of 11pm and 2am should contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.