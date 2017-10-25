Murder investigation begins after woman (37) found dead in Dublin

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a 37-year-old woman was discovered dead at an apartment on Gardiner Street in Dublin last night.

Dublin Fire Brigade treated the woman, along with a 35-year-old man at an apartment in Dorset Square in the north-inner city after receiving a call at about 11.30pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to the Mater hospital with serious injuries.

The woman’s body remains at the scene which has been preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí at Mountjoy are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.