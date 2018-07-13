Murder investigation as man fatally stabbed in Mallow

A murder investigation has begun after a 24-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation on a street in Mallow in Co Cork on Thursday night.

The dead man has been named locally as Conor Quinn, from Loughrea, Co Galway.

It is understood Mr Quinn arrived in Mallow in a car with another man. There was then a confrontation with a third man and Mr Quinn was stabbed.

Gardaí began a murder inquiry after they received the results of a postmortem showing Mr Quinn was fatally stabbed.

Mr Quinn was treated at the scene and died shortly after be brought to Cork University Hospital. It is understood he had been socialising earlier in the day at Cahirmee Horse Fair in Buttevant which draws thousands of visitors every 12th of July.

Bridge Street has been cordoned off as a Garda technical team examines the scene and gardaí are also searching for the weapon used in the attack.

Gardaí under Supt Billy Dwane have set up an incident room at Mallow Garda station and appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the fatal attack on Bridge Street at around 8.30pm to contact them in confidence on 022 31450.

It is understood gardaí have already spoken to a number of people who witnessed the attack but they are particularly anxious to speak to a young man in his late teens or early 20s who left the scene immediately after the assault.

This young man, who is from the Mallow area, is known to gardaí and searches have taken place in a bid to find him.

Gardaí were last night trying to establish a motive for the attack but it is understood one line of inquiry they were pursuing was may be linked to an earlier row at the horse fair

CCTV

Officers also began examining CCTV footage from Mallow town centre last night and are sifting through the footage to see if it can provide any clues.

Last night’s killing is the fourth separate death in Cork in the space of six weeks and follows the death of father of four, Patrick Ginty O’Donnell (36) during a row at Willie Andies bar at New Square in Mitchelstown on June 1st.

A man has since been charged with Mr O’Donnell’s murder.

Nine days later, Polish father of two, Micholaj Wilk died at Cork University Hospital after suffering multiple slash and hacking wounds when he was attacked by a masked gang armed with machetes at his home at Bridge House, Maglin in Ballincollig on June 10th last.

Gardaí, who described the killing as one of the most brutal in Cork in decades, have seized a number of vehicles and carried out a number of searches but nobody has been arrested or charged to date in connection with the death of Mr Wilk who worked as gardener.

On July 2nd, the body of pensioner Joe O’Callaghan (66) was found lying in a pool of blood in a bedroom of his bungalow in Galway’s Lane, Douglas in Cork city by his wife, Angeline, shortly after 8am when she returned home from working nights.

A postmortem confirmed that Mr O’Callaghan died a violent death and a 21-year-old man later presented himself at Togher Garda station and was arrested for questioning.

He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared on Mr O’Callaghan’s death for the DPP.