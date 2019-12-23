Murder investigation after two people stabbed to death in Belfast flat

A murder investigation has begun after two people were stabbed in death in a flat in north Belfast.

The bodies of the man and woman were discovered in a flat in Kinnaird Close on Monday. The victims have been named as Frances Murray (37) and Joseph Dutton (47).

The PSNI arrested a 35-year-old man Monday night on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

“At around 12.55pm yesterday afternoon police received a report from a member of the public that the bodies of Frances and Joseph had been discovered in a flat in the area,” detective chief inspector Peter Montgomery said: “While postmortem examinations have not yet taken place I am treating their deaths as murder.”

Police officers at the scene on Kinnaird Close in Belfast after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in an apartment this afternoon. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Montgomery thanked the local community for their support and said the information provided to police to date has been “invaluable”. “However, we still need people to get in touch and tell us what they know and I want to make a number of specific appeals in a bid to establish the circumstances of exactly what happened,” he said.

“I believe that some form of altercation took place within the flat where Frances and Joseph were found. I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time. Did you hear anything or did you see anyone leaving the flats yesterday morning?

“I also want to locate a bag of blood soaked clothing that I believe was discarded in the local area. The bag is described as being a white carrier type bag with orange lettering on it. If you see a bag matching this description please do not touch it and contact police immediately,” he said.

Well placed sources told The Irish Times on Monday that a man went into the building and killed two people in a flat at lunchtime.

“He ran out of the house and told somebody that he killed two people internally,” said one source. The two killings were not paramilitary related, sources said.

Local SDLP Cllr Paul McCusker said the victims were viewed as likeable “characters” in the area.

Mr McCusker said people were shocked at the “brutality” of the killings and uncomprehending about why the two people were targeted.

One source said the suspect had been released from prison on licence and that he may have “substance abuse and mental health issues”.

The source said the suspect was not in prison for murder but for other criminal activity.

Police carried out a number of raids on other properties on Monday in north Belfast as they sought to arrest the suspect who appeared to be acting alone. Police also were using a helicopter in their searches.

“The police have put on a significant operation to try to catch this man,” added Mr McCusker.

Police and forensic officers remained at the scene on Monday night. A number of people also were evacuated from the apartment block and from some nearby houses.

Some went to stay with their families and friends while others were catered for at the nearby Girdwood community centre.

Mr Montgomery said anybody with any information, no matter how small, should call detectives on 101 quoting reference 885 23/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.”