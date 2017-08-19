Murder investigation after Irish man (21) stabbed in England

Police in England are investigating the murder of an Irishman (21) who was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton on Thursday night.

The dead man has not been named by police but is understood to be John Joyce (21) formally from St Enda’s Beechpark near Ennis, in Co Clare.

Midlands detectives began the murder investigation on Friday after officers were called to deal with reports of a disorder on Bilston High Street in Wolverhampton on Thursday night.

A spokeswoman for the Midlands police said “a man was found injured in Lichfield Street and despite the best efforts of emergency services, died at the scene.”

The incident took place at 11.30pm on Thursday.

The police spokeswoman said “a 46-year-old man found near to the location has been arrested on suspicion of murder”.

In June a warrant was issued for the arrest of Mr Joyce after he failed to appear at Ennis Circuit Court where he was due to face sentence along with others in connection with the assault of a teenager. The victim of this assault suffered stab wounds and required 200 stitches to his face and arms.

Two other men were taken to hospital with injuries from the incident in Wolverhampton on Thursday, but the injuries suffered by these men are not believed to be serious.

Police officers and forensic detectives carried out work at the crime scene through Friday morning, and a postmortem examination of the body is to take place in the coming days.

Detective Inspector Justin Spanner from the Midlands police force’s homicide team appealed for witnesses to the altercation or who had came across the men involved prior to the incident.

“A murder investigation has been launched and I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the High Street, Bilston between 11.30pm and midnight who may have seen what happened leading up to the attack to call police” he told The Irish Times.