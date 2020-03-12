Motorists warned of driving conditions amid four weather warnings

Motorists have been warned to drive carefully after snow and ice affected many areas overnight.

Four weather warnings covering wind, snow and ice and a gale force marine warning have been issued.

A status orange wind warning was issued for Donegal and Mayo at 7am with west to northwest winds expected to reach average speeds of 60km/h to 75km/h. Gusts of 100km/h to 120km/h, strongest in coastal areas may also give rise to some localised flooding.

There is also a snow and ice warning in place for Co Donegal, with overnight snow particularly affecting the Letterkenny area.

A status yellow snow and ice warning remains in place until midday for Cos Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Clare, Wicklow, Dublin, Louth and Meath until 6pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann has also issued a status orange marine warning for west to southwest winds to reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 today on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

Winds will occasionally reach storm force 10 this morning on Irish coastal waters from Slyne Head to Erris Head to Malin Head.

Frosty conditions have also been reported in Cos Cavan and Carlow while in Clare, intermittent hail showers pose a particular hazard on the M18.

In the midlands, flooding continues to affect homes, farms and businesses with many roads still closed.

In Dublin the southbound bore of the Dublin Tunnel is restricted due to traffic volumes.

AA Roadwatch reported The N62 remains closed between Birr and Cloghan ini Co Offaly due to flooding.

However the N65 between Cos Tipperary and Galway has now reopened between Portumna and Borrisokane near the turn-off for Cloghan but it remains down to one lane with temporary traffic lights in place.

In Dublin, a collision on the N81 has been cleared and traffic is starting to improve there.

There are the usual delays on all the approach roads into Dublin with delays on the western sections of the M50 and little sign that the corona virus is having a major affect on the numbers of drivers approaching the capital.

The Garda has warned motorists to be aware of longer stopping distances in icy conditions.

In Cork there are delays due to road works outside Farran and a stop/go system is in place until Friday from 6am to 9pm each day.

Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday.