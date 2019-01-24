Motorist killed following collision on M50

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the M50 involving a truck and a car.

The collision occurred close to the slip road at junction five to Finglas on the northbound side, which has been closed. Gardaí have advised motorists to use alternative routes.

It’s understood the victim suffered catastrophic injuries in the collision. A photograph and video of the scene are circulating on social media.

The road will remain closed for a number of hours as Garda forensic collision investigators are at scene.

Gardaí have appealed to passing motorists to “remain focused on their driving” and not cause unnecessary delays.

“Motorists slowing down unnecessarily while passing the scene of this incident are causing delays on the M50,” a spokesman said. “Gardaí at the scene are requesting that motorists drive safely and avoid causing any further delays.”