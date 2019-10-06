Motorcyclist killed in road traffic collision in Co Wicklow

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Wicklow.

The incident occurred on the N81 road at Poulaphouca on Sunday. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after he collided with a car.

A second motorcyclist was injured and has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

The road is expected to remain closed until further notice while forensic collision investigators examine the scene. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Baltinglass are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any motorists with dash camera footage, to contact Baltinglass Garda station on 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.