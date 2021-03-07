Motorcyclist dies in Co Tipperary crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Co Tipperary on Saturday afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the R497 at Reiska, Kilcommon, at about 2.10pm.

Gardaí attended the scene, and the motorbike was found in a ditch. The body of the man, aged in his late 40s, was taken to the mortuary in Templemore for a postmortem.

The road was closed for a technical examination and is expected to be open in the morning. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.