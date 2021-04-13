Motorcyclist dies following three vehicle collision in Skerries, north Dublin

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving three vehicles in Skerries, Co Dublin.

The incident occurred at 4.40pm on Tuesday on the R127 near Milverton.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was involved in a collision involving two cars. The man on the motorcycle received fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The two drivers of the cars, along with one passenger were taken to Beaumont Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The dead man’s body has now been removed to the mortuary in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown. A post-mortem will take place in the near future.

Garda forensic collision investigators are en-route to the scene and the R127 is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the R127 between 4pm and 5pm today and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí, the Garda said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.