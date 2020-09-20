Motorcyclist (50s) seriously injured in crash in Co Carlow

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash at Bunclody, Co Carlow.

Gardaí said they were investigating the collision involving a jeep and a motorcycle on the N80 at Ravenswood, Bunclody at approximately 3.10pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was airlifted from the scene to St James Hospital Dublin to be treated for serious life-threatening injuries. The driver of the jeep, a man in his 40s was not injured.

The road was closed temporarily for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination and is now reopen.

Gardaí­ are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.