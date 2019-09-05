Motorcyclist (45) dies in road crash in north Dublin

A motorcyclist in his 40s has died following a road crash in north Dublin on Wednesday evening.

The man’s motorbike collided with a taxi on the Old Navan Road at the entrance to the Saddlers Estate, Mulhuddart at 7.30pm, according to gardaí. The taxi driver (50) was not injured.

The motorcyclist (45) was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown where he later died. A postmortem examination is due to take place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators attended the scene and conducted an examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the area at the time of the collision and may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

They are particularly interested to speak with a cyclist who was also at the scene and may have witnessed the collision. Gardaí can be contacted at Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.