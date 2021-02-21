Motorcyclist (40s) dies in Co Kilkenny crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Kilkenny.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which occurred on the Callan Road at about 11.30 on Sunday morning. No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area between 11.15am and 11.45am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.