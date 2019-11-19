Motorcyclist (29) dies from injuries in crash at M50 off-ramp

A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a collision at an M50 off-ramp on Tuesday morning has died.

The incident occurred at the merging of the off-ramp and M50 at Junction 5 (Finglas) southbound at about 7.45am

The man (29) was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later died.

A post mortem is due to take place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Earlier, a man in his 70s died following a car crash in Co Cork.

The man, who was from the Newmarket area, was fatally injured when his car hit a ditch at Taur and the vehicle ended up on its roof at around 12.18 am on Tuesday morning.

A passing motorist raised the alarm and the emergency services responded but the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

The body was removed to the city morgue at Cork University Hospital for a post mortem. The scene of the incident remains closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly any anyone who may have travelled through the area between 12.10am and 12.30am, to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.