Motorcyclist (23) killed in Co Wicklow crash

A motorcyclist was killed on Monday afternoon in a crash in Co Wicklow.

The 23-year-old came off his motorcycle at Hillbrook Lower on the R748 near Carnew shortly after 2pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the morgue at Naas General Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The local coroner has been notified.

The scene will be preserved overnight before an forensic examination on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda station at 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.