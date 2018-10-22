Mothers believe State does not support motherhood, survey finds

Half of mothers with children aged one and older believe the State does not support motherhood, according to a new survey.

The survey states that 86 per cent of women say they are happier since becoming a mother while almost three-quarters say they feel overwhelmed.

The study, from parenting forum everymum, says almost two-thirds of new mothers doubted themselves while 84 per cent were fatigued.

The survey shows there is a clear desire for more societal support for motherhood – 69 per cent believe a more flexible work culture would support mothers. Over two-thirds agree that more access to affordable childcare would be of benefit to them.

Dr Sara O’Byrne, senior clinical psychologist said the study highlights the complexity of the role of the mother and the multiples factors that are at play in terms of family, society and career.

“Over half of new mothers indicated that the transition to motherhood was either overwhelming, exhausting or emotionally challenging.

“Related to this, over 1,000 women out of 1,155 reported difficult emotions in the initial year of their baby’s arrival, including mood swings, anxiety, racing thoughts, loneliness and feeling overwhelmed.

“What this highlights is the emotional changes that coincide with this huge life event and the need for further supports in the community and within families.”

Partners (90 per cent), parents (71 per cent) and siblings (48 per cent) top the list when it comes to support networks while 17 per cent refer to online experts and 16 per cent use social media, blogs and online forums.

More than a quarter of mothers say balancing children and career is their biggest challenge, while 29 per cent agree motherhood is more emotionally challenging than they expected.

The study involved 3,700 mothers across the State who were surveyed online between August 25th and September 3rd.