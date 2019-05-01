Mother tells of concern at Ana Kriégel leaving house with boy

Ana Kriégel’s mother was “immediately concerned” when she learned her 14-year-old daughter had left her home in the company of one of the boys accused of her murder, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

On Wednesday morning, Geraldine Kriégel gave evidence that she was told Ana left home with this boy, Boy B, about 20 minutes earlier, at about 5.30pm on May 14th. She said she was worried because “nobody ever called for Ana” and she had no reason to hang around with this boy.

She texted Ana “home now” but got no reply. An earlier call, just after 5pm, had gone to voicemail.

After discussing the matter with her husband, Ms Kriégel again texted Ana telling her to come home or else she would call the police.

She told prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC she did this “to get her attention”.

There was no response.

The derelict house on the Clonee Road, Lucan where the body of Anastasia Kriegél was found. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Ms Kriégel then went searching for Ana in the local area but could not find her.

Phone records would later show Ana was last active on the WhatsApp messaging service at 5.13pm. The last call from her phone was as 5.20pm and was to CIÉ, where her mother worked.

She explained that though Ana looked older than her years on the outside, she was “very immature”.

Two boys - who were 13 years old at the time - are standing trial for the murder of the Leixslip schoolgirl.

Boy A has pleaded has not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriégel on May 14th, 2018 at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Kiss goodbye

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriégel on the same date.

The accused, who are now both aged 14, cannot be identified due to their age. Their trial at the Central Criminal Court is expected to last up to six weeks.

Ms Kriégel said she had last seen Ana that morning when she kissed her goodbye before going to work.

At 4.02pm and 4.03pm, she received missed calls from Ana but could not answer because she was in a meeting. This was not unusual, she said. Ana would call “all the time. We were always in touch.”

Ms Kriégel said she texted Ana to say she would call back shortly. She called Ana from the train at about 5.10pm but there was no answer. She did not leave a message as she knew she would be seeing her soon.

After being told Ana had left with Boy B at 5pm, she went out looking for her briefly. After dinner, she and the rest of the family continued looking for her, without success.

They also looked up Facebook to find the surname of Boy B.

That evening they went to a friend who is a retired detective for advice. He told them to go to the gardaí. They went straight from his house to Leixlip Garda station, arriving there at 9pm.

She told gardaí that “Ana was a communicator” and would always answer her phone, even if she was angry. “She would answer the phone to tell you she wasn’t talking to you,” Ms Kriégel said.

Ana did not have her passport and had not eaten, her mother said.

Gardaí then went to Boy B’s home.

Ms Kriégel and her family got up at 5am the next day to start searching again. They also gave gardaí permission to broadcast an alert about the disappearance.

Limping

Later that day, while out searching, she saw gardaí in the park in the company of Boy B and another boy she didn’t recognise. This boy was “limping really badly,” Ms Kriégel said.

On Wednesday, May 17th, three days after Ana went missing, a Garda family liaison officer contacted Ms Kriégel and said a young girl’s body had been found in an abandoned house.

The next day the family went to Dublin City Mortuary and identified the body as belonging to Ana, her mother said.

Under cross-examination from Patrick Gageby SC, representing Boy A, Ms Kriégel said she was not aware Ana made previously made a video with a friend in an abandoned house.

She agreed Ana could get angry sometimes and would throw pillows or punch furniture but said this didn’t cause her major concern. She denied Ana was “impulsive”.

Ms Kriégel also confirmed that she had found a condom under Ana’s pillow a week before she went missing.

The trial continues before a jury of eight men and four women.