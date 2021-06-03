Mother and baby homes commission urged to address Oireachtas committee

An appearance by a member of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby at an Oxford University event has “added insult to injury” for survivors with questions about its final report, a Minister has said.

Simon Harris on Thursday called on the authors of the commission’s report to come before an Oireachtas committee to discuss their findings.

The chair of the three-person commission, Ms Justice Yvonne Murphy, declined a previous invitation from the Oireachtas Committee on Children to discuss the report, which was published in January and has been the subject of criticism from survivors and advocacy groups over its tone, content and how it handled testimony and records related to its work.

However, Prof Mary Daly, a commission member, appeared at an event organised by Oxford Universtiy on Wednesday evening.

She said the commission experienced “heavy pushback” from religious orders and was separately threatened with legal action at one stage. Prof Daly defended the final report and said it had to meet “robust legal standards of evidence” amid criticism from survivors about inaccuracies.

Mr Harris said told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the appearance had “added insult to injury” for the survivors, who never had an opportunity to hear in public from those who compiled the report.

Healing process

If people undertook to “do a body of work” then they should be prepared to discuss it, he said. “It would have been good for their healing process.”

Some survivors and families have raised concerns that accounts of evidence they gave to the confidential committee, which was separate to the commission’s final report, contained errors and misrepresentations.

Prof Daly said it was “not a wise idea” to run the confidential committee report alongside the inquisitorial part of the commission.

“I don’t think the two should have been put into the one commission,” she said.

She said that at one stage there was a threat of legal action against the commission during the course of its work and that it had to be “ultra-careful”.

“If the report reads as legalistic, if the report doesn’t include some evidence that people gave to the confidential inquiry, there is a reason why it’s not there,” she said.

“Anything in the main report of the commission had to meet robust legal standards of evidence.

“If we wrote something that was averse or critical about an individual or an entity, an institution, we had to write a draft report, send them that draft report where we made these critical observations and supply them with the accompanying documentation. And they had a chance to read that, and they had a chance to come back.”

This, she said, happened “with a vengeance” and she gave the example of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

Proper public forum

Dr Maeve O’Rourke, a human rights lawyer who has worked with survivors’ groups, said she was “very glad” Prof Daly had spoken publicly.

“It shows the need for this to a proper public forum, but this is definitely not the way to go about revealing the commission’s methodology, and I do hope they come before the Oireachtas.”

She said Prof Daly, while detailing the legal scrutiny the commission was under “did not suggest [IT]was unable to handle the legal pressure”.

Dr O’Rourke said her concern was that the commission had “only heeded the fair procedure rights of the alleged wrongdoers” in its work.

She said survivors were equally entitled to see evidence relating to them and make comments on it.

She called on the Government to “repudiate the entire report”, citing the recent example of the Kerry Babies tribunal findings being overturned - albeit after a court case.

“This cannot sit on the national historical record as an accepted historical account”.