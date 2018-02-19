Morrissey urges Michael Creed to ban fur farming

Musician Morrissey has written to Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed calling for a ban on fur farming.

The former Smiths frontman, an animal activist, thanked Mr Creed for banning wild animal circuses last year and urged him to “continue on this progressive path by also outlawing fur farming” in the State.

The letter, on behalf of animal welfare group Peta, said: “Ireland has three fur farms, on which 200,000 minks are jammed into squalid cages and denied the opportunity to roam, swim, or care for their young.

“This confinement causes them such psychological distress that many go insane and mutilate themselves.”

Gassed to death

The singer-songwriter added: “They’re killed when they’re only about six months old, crammed by the dozens into a box and gassed to death. And for what? A stale ‘status symbol’ that nobody wants to wear any more.”

Peta said the United Kingdom, Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and the Netherlands had all banned fur farming and that Norway announced its own ban last month.

In November, Mr Creed signed regulations banning the use of wild animals in circuses.

“The use of wild animals for entertainment purposes in circuses can no longer be permitted. This is the general view of the public at large and a position I am happy to endorse,” he said at the time. “This is a progressive move, reflective of our commitment to animal welfare.”

– PA