More than 620 patients on trolleys or on wards awaiting hospital admission

There are 621 patients on trolleys in hospital emergency departments and on wards on Tuesday awaiting admission to a hospital bed, nurses have said.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 59 patients at Cork University Hospital deemed to require admission by doctors who were waiting for a bed.

The number of patients on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards awaiting admission to a bed has spiked again in recent days.

The HSE has attributed the rise in trolley numbers in part to a longer-than-anticipated flu season.

On Monday the INMO said there were 643 patients on trolleys in hospital emergency departments and on wards.

On Tuesday, there were 57 patients waiting for admission at University Hospital Limerick and49 at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, the INMO said.

In Dublin the hospital with the largest number on trolleys and on wards was the Mater where there were 37 patients on trolleys requiring a bed.

The INMO figures also show that there were 10 children on trolleys at Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin waiting to be placed in a bed.

There were also seven children on trolleys at the Children’s University Hospital, Temple St.