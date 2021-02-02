More than 60 dogs found at illegal puppy farm in Offaly

More than 60 dogs and six litters of puppies have been taken into care following the discovery of an unauthorised dog breeding operation in Co Offaly.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), which carried out a joint operation with Offaly County Council, said the unidentified property was operating without a licence.

It led to the recovery of 62 dogs, including 44 breeding females and six litters. The ISPCA said that because many of the dogs are young and in need of care, they will not be rehomed for some time.

They did not say when the operation took place or what breed of dogs were taken into care.

In addition to not being registered, the ISPCA said the conditions of the property fell below the standards required under the Dog Breeding Establishments Act and associated guidelines. Offaly County Council has served a closure notice on the operator.

The operation followed information provided to the ISPCA.

“It is important that the public can have confidence that the Dog Breeding Establishments Act will be robustly enforced and that illegal dog breeding establishments will be dealt with decisively,” it said.