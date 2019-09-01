More than 60 cars damaged in fire at Cork shopping centre

Insurance assessors are hoping to be able to gain access to a multi-storey car parking in a suburban Cork shopping centre on Sunday in a bid to estimate the extent of damage which it is feared could run into several million euros.

Some 60 cars were damaged with around 30 of these completely written-off and an entire section of the Douglas Village Multi-Storey car park was seriously damaged when a car caught fire on the first floor of the five storey structure at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

According to one source, the car park is built in separate units but one unit or section was so badly damaged by the intense heat that it has been structurally compromised and will have to be demolished.

The cost of the fire at the Douglas Village Multi-Storey car park is expected to run to millions of euro. Photograph: Cork Fire Brigade via Twitter

It is understood gardaí have begun examining CCTV footage which shows a car igniting in flames on the first floor with the fire quickly spreading to the two cars adjacent to it as flames leaped up and ran along the concrete ceiling before hitting supporting pillars to shoot down and ignite other cars.

The heat from the blaze was so intense that even after firefighters managed to extinguish flames from a number of burning cars that the cars re-ignited and burst into flames again with the fire spreading all along the first floor off the car park.

According to a Garda source, it was extremely fortunate no one was injured or killed with gardaí paying tribute to the vigilance of one security staff member who spotted the first car going on fire and raised the alarm and prevented shoppers from returning to the first floor.

“The shopping centre was in full swing at the time with hundreds of people in Tescos and the other shops but they were all evacuated very promptly and safely and, as of now, 11pm on Saturday night, we are not aware of any casualties as a result of this fire,” said a Garda spokesman.

A firefighter tackles the blaze at the Douglas Village Multi-Storey car park on Saturday. Photograph: Cork Fire Brigade via Twitter

However it is expected it will be well into Sunday before firefighters have made the car park safe and then engineers will have to assess the structural integrity of the building before deciding whether it is possible for Garda technical experts to go in and try to establish the cause of the fire.

Some eight units of the Cork City Fire Service were joined by four units from the Cork County Fire Service in battling the blaze and they spent several hours trying to bring it under control.

“There’s great credit due to the fire service - they got out there quickly and in a very difficult conditions battled long and hard to stop the fire spreading and to bring it under control - only for their prompt response, the situation could have been far worse, “ said one Garda source.

The fire resulted in a huge cloud of thick black smoke over Douglas village and led to the closure of several roads around the southside suburb and serious traffic congestion on a number of approach roads.